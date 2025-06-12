Matheus Cunha has posted a social media update following his ‘dream’ move to Manchester United.

Cunha completed a £62.5million move to Manchester United in the opening days of the transfer window after his release clause at Wolverhampton Wanderers was triggered.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, subject to visa approval and registration procedures, which are set to be confirmed later this month once the player returns from international duty.

In the meantime, Cunha has been open in posting about his move to Manchester United.

Matheus Cunha spotted in Manchester United shirt for the first time

Cunha posted about the transfer via his Instagram page with a signed Polaroid photo of himself in a Manchester United shirt for the first time. Although there have been many photoshopped images showing the Brazilian in a Man United shirt, this was the real thing as he captioned it with: “It’s all about you following your dreams.”

Cunha joined Manchester United following an impressive season at Wolves, which saw him score 17 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Man United actually finished level on points with Wolves in the Premier League last season and missed out on European qualification for only the second time since the European ban on English clubs was lifted in 1990. Despite plenty of interest from Champions League clubs like Newcastle United, Cunha had his sights set on a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United made Matheus Cunha a ‘top target’ heading into the summer

Newcastle were dealt an early blow in the summer transfer window with Cunha joining Manchester United.

The Magpies had shortlisted the Brazilian as a ‘top target’, according to Mail Online.

Cunha’s versatility to play across the forward and midfield lines made him particularly attractive to Newcastle, with head coach Eddie Howe keen to sign players capable of playing multiple positions. Cunha’s relationship with compatriots Guimaraes and Joelinton was also seen as a potential sweetener.

Newcastle captain Guimaraes recently shared a post about Cunha via his Instagram story.

Guimaraes shared a post made by his friend and Sport TV analyst Rafael Marques, which read: “Matheus Cunha + Bruno Guimaraes = ❤️(heart emoji).”

The caption was accompanied by an image of Guimaraes and Cunha after representing Brazil Under-23s in the 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. Guimaraes was named player of the tournament while Cunha picked up the top scorer award.

The post tagged Cunha with heart emojis as well as the ‘shrug’ emoji.

Manchester United close in on another Newcastle United target

In addition to Cunha, Newcastle targeted Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo after his impressive 20-goal Premier League campaign.

Newcastle have been monitoring Mbeumo for some time, but Man United were quick to act and swoop in with a formal proposal to sign the Cameroon international. Mbeumo is understood to be keen to join Man United, who are still yet to agree a fee with Brentford after making an initial offer of £45million plus £10million in add-ons.

Newcastle will keep an eye on the situation but are already looking at alternative options having made an enquiry for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.