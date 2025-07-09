Newcastle United favourite linked with shock transfer 12 months on from dream move

Former Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie could leave Portsmouth this summer - just one year on from a dream return to Fratton Park.

Ritchie left St James’ Park as a free agent last summer when his contract on Tyneside expired. The winger had spent eight years as a Magpies player, scoring his final goal for the club against Bournemouth to rescue a point for Eddie Howe’s side against his former employers.

A return to Portsmouth, the club Ritchie signed his first ever professional deal with back in 2008 was viewed as a dream move for the winger and a perfect homecoming for him. Speaking about the winger in August last year, Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career.

“I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved. It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done."

During his first season back at Fratton Park, Ritchie played 41 times for Pompey, starting 29 games under Mousinho. Portsmouth were able to survive in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Matt Ritchie’s Portsmouth exit ‘inevitable’

However, it now appears that Ritchie’s dream return to Pompey could be turning into a nightmare with The Portsmouth News reporting that a departure for the winger this summer is ‘inevitable’ after he was left out of a pre-season training camp. Mousinho’s squad are currently in Slovakia, but Ritchie has remained back home in England as he begins his search for a new club.

According to those reports, Ritchie could not be guaranteed the game time he was looking for at Fratton Park next season and will now assess his options. Other clubs in the second-tier have reportedly shown interest in signing the former Magpies man.

Ritchie will turn 36 in September but boasts an impressive record in the Championship during his career. He scored 24 goals in two seasons with Bournemouth before their promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

One season in the top-flight was enough to convince the Magpies to part with around £12m to sign him ahead of their 2016/17 campaign in the second-tier under Rafa Benitez. Ritchie would return that faith with twelve goals and eight assists in the league as the Magpies won the title ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite seeing his time in the first-team at St James’ Park wane as time went on, Ritchie remained a favourite amongst fans and he held a big role off the pitch as part of Howe’s leadership group. The pair worked together at the Vitality Stadium and reunited at St James’ Park, with Ritchie revealing in March his admiration for the Magpies head coach.

“He created an environment where you can be open and challenge yourself,” Ritchie told Sky Sports. “He wants you to work on your weaknesses.

“It is no accident that you look at the players who have improved under his leadership, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, all good players with huge potential. He gave them the platform to produce that, along with the others guys and the coaches.”