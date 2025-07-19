Matt Ritchie’s dream move to Portsmouth is turning into a nightmare, with his exit after just one season all-but confirmed.

Ritchie rejoined Pompey last summer in a move that was widely heralded at the time. Portsmouth had just been promoted from League One and Ritchie was added to John Mousinho’s youthful squad to add some much needed second-tier experience.

Speaking about his capture at the time, Mousinho said: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career.

“I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved. It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done."

During his first season back at Fratton Park, Ritchie played 41 times for Pompey, starting 29 games under Mousinho. Portsmouth were able to survive in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

However, it appears that his time at the south coast club is all-but over, with a couple of moves in pre-season all-but ending any chances of Ritchie saving his career at Fratton Park.

Matt Ritchie’s Portsmouth exit ‘inevitable’ after brutal snub

Earlier this month, the News reported that Ritchie’s exit was ‘inevitable’ after he remained at home whilst the Pompey squad travelled to Slovakia for a pre-season training camp. Ritchie stayed in England as his search for a new club began.

According to those reports, Ritchie could not be guaranteed the game time he was looking for at Fratton Park next season and will now assess his options. Other clubs in the second-tier have reportedly shown interest in signing the former Magpies man.

Ritchie remains a Portsmouth player at time of writing, however, his hopes of reconciling his Pompey career were delivered a huge blow late last week when Portsmouth revealed their squad numbers for the new campaign . Ritchie, who had worn the number 20 shirt last season, was omitted from the list.

Goalkeeper Ben Killip has taken over the number previously assigned to Ritchie. The former Chelsea youngster has had a number of spells at clubs in the EFL and non-league and spent four years at Hartlepool United between 2019 and 2023. He made just two appearances in all competitions for Pompey last year following his move from Barnsley.

Ritchie, meanwhile, is now looking for his third club in as many years. Despite falling down the pecking order during his final couple of years at Newcastle United, he remained a key figure behind the scenes under Eddie Howe, a man who Ritchie was full of praise for during an appearance on Sky Sports earlier this year.

“He created an environment where you can be open and challenge yourself,” Ritchie said. “He wants you to work on your weaknesses.

“It is no accident that you look at the players who have improved under his leadership, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, all good players with huge potential. He gave them the platform to produce that, along with the others guys and the coaches.”