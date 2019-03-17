Matt Ritchie reveals his 'selfish' view of his stunning Newcastle United equaliser

Matt Ritchie's revealed how important Newcastle United's stunning equaliser was to him – after a difficult season in front of goal.

A injury-time volley from Ritchie saw Rafa Benitez's side hold Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium yesterday.

Newcastle side looked to be heading for defeat when DeAndre Yedlin delivered a deep cross from the right.

Ritchie – who cut short his celebration out of respect for his former club – beat Artur Boruc with a first-time volley to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

It was Ritchie's first goal from open play in the Premier League this season, and the winger hopes it won't be his last.

"It hung in the air for a long time, and I was just thinking 'just try and get a good connection' as it was in the air, and I certainly did that," said the 29-year-old.

"It was really pleasing to get the goal, not just for the team but myself as well selfishly, because I've not scored many this season. Hopefully, that can kick start a little run for me."

Salomon Rondon had given United a first-half lead with a superb free-kick, but Josh King netted twice after the break.

"I'm glad we got a point and hung on in there," Ritchie told NUFC TV. "I'm really pleased with the first-half performance. In the second half, we lost our way a bit when they scored so early.

"We managed to stay in the game, and I managed to get that chance in the end."

Newcastle, 13th in the league, are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.