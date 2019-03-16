Matt Ritchie stunner claims point for Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie claimed a point with a stunning volley against his former club Bournemouth this afternoon.

Newcastle United came from behind to draw 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium.

The result leaves the club 13th in the Premier League ahead of a 16-day break between games.

Salomon Rondon had put Newcastle ahead late in the first half, but King struck twice after the break.

However, Ritchie, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016, struck in added time to claim a hard-fought point for Newcastle

Benitez, without the injured Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar, made three changes. Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez and Mohamed Diame came into the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium.

Dummett captained United in the absence of Lascelles, sidelined with a knee problem.

The first real chance of the game fell to Ryan Fraser, who struck the post after King found him in space. The rest of the half was punctuated by fouls from both teams, and chances were few and far between.

Newcastle's breakthrough came deep in added time.

Miguel Almiron made a break forward from his own half, and the midfielder was eventually brought down, clumsily, by Jordon Ibe 25 yards from goal. Rondon stepped up and lifted the resulting free-kick over the wall. The ball dropped into the top left-hand corner – well beyond the reach of Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth, however, were level early in the second half.

Fernandez held down Nathan Ake as he went for a corner, and referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot. King sent Martin Dubravka the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Bournemouth pushed for an equaliser, and Dummett cleared a shot from Callum Wilson off the line with an overhead kick.

United, however, couldn't keep the ball out of the net for much longer, and King beat Dubravka with a shot from the edge of the box in the 81st minute.

Benitez sent on substitutes Yoshinori Muto and Jonjo Shelvey for the last 10 minutes.

Newcastle never gave up hope of a second goal, and Ritchie struck a stunning left-footed volley to level the score.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez (Atsu, 72), Diame (Shelvey, 83), Hayden, Almiron (Muto, 82); Rondon. Subs not used: Darlow, Clark, Kenedy, Manquillo.

BOURNEMOUTH: Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Daniels; Lerma; Ibe (Solanke, 75), Fraser; Brooks; Wilson, King. Subs not used: Begovic, Mousset, Rico, Simpson, Taylor, Sturridge.

Goals: Rondon 45, King 48 (pen), 81, Ritchie 90

Bookings: Perez 9, Lerma 19, Ibe 45, Hayden 75

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)