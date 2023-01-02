Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates heading into the Premier League match against Arsenal
Newcastle have been nursing several injury issues for the majority of the season with the likes of Emil Krafth ruled out for the majority of the campaign so far. Record signing Alexander Isak, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Paul Dummett have also had extended spells on the sidelines.
But heading into 2023, head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful of welcoming back some players sooner rather than later. The Magpies will be looking to build on a fantastic start to the Premier League season which has left them sitting third in the table heading into the New Year.
Still, Newcastle have been hit with some fresh injury blows since returning to league action following the World Cup. Matt Targett has now been ruled out for an indeterminate period while Shelvey picked up another injury as he continues to chase a contract extension.
The 30-year-old needs to start two more games for the club in order to secure a one-year deal with his current contract up at the end of the season.
Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and estimated return dates...
1. Alexander Isak - thigh
Alexander Isak picked up a thigh injury while away with Sweden on international duty back in September and hasn’t featured for Newcastle since. He travelled to Saudi Arabia but is yet to be seen in full training. What Howe said: “We haven’t had him for a long period of time, so whenever he’s fit and available, he’ll come into our plans straight away. We need to make sure he is fit before exposing him to a match.” Estimated return date: 15/01 - Fulham (H)
2. Paul Dummett - back
Dummett’s involvement has been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season. He suffered a calf problem and also picked up a back injury while working his way back to fitness. Estimated return date: 07/01 - Sheffield Wednesday (A)
3. Jonjo Shelvey - calf
Having only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury before the World Cup break, Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines once again after injuring his calf in the friendly win over Rayo Vallecano in December. What Howe said: “Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately. I think he felt something in the game vs Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training and felt okay. A couple of days later, he felt it again, so he went for a scan.” Estimated return date: 18/02: Liverpool (H)
4. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “Matt has a heel problem. He’s been managing it for a couple of months, and it’s got to the point where it’s too painful for him to carry on. I’m not 100 per cent sure how long at the moment.” Estimated return date: TBC
