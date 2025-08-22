Newcastle United defender Matt Targett. | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Matt Targett is reportedly set to join a Championship side on-loan this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett is reportedly set to join Championship side Middlesbrough on-loan. The former Aston Villa man wasn’t named in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad at Villa Park last weekend and has slipped down the pecking order in recent seasons on Tyneside.

Having initially impressed whilst on a half-season loan from the Villains in 2022, the Magpies turned that loan into a permanent move ahead of the 2022/23 campaign for a £15m fee. However, illness struck just two games into the season which forced Targett to miss their clash against Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn was favoured at left-back that day, and remained there for the rest of the campaign as Eddie Howe built a rock solid defence with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Burn ahead of Nick Pope in goal. Multiple injuries would follow for Targett, including a hamstring injury suffered in the first few minutes of their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in November 2023.

That injury would rule him out for much of the remainder of the campaign. He would never be able to regain his spot in Howe’s first-team before the emergence of Lewis Hall made that unlikely outcome an almost impossibility.

Matt Targett ‘set’ for Middlesbrough transfer

According to TalkSport , Targett will join Rob Edwards’ Middlesbrough on-loan this season as they strive for promotion to the Premier League. Boro haven’t played top-flight football since 2017 but have started the campaign well under the former Luton Town boss, having won both of their opening games.

They currently sit second in the Championship table and face a trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road at the weekend looking for a third win in three games. Boro have recently added Manchester City wonderkid Sverre Nypan to their ranks in recent days and Edwards has admitted that they are still ‘working hard’ to add more faces to his squad before the transfer window closes: “We’re still working hard," Edwards said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“There are a couple more areas where we still need to add a little bit more depth.

“Like I keep saying, I’m delighted with what we have in the building. The lads are giving us everything and working really hard, but clearly there’s just a couple of areas where we need to add in.

“We’re all working extremely hard on those areas, and to be fair, we’ve still got a little bit of time to make sure that we’re set and ready to go when the window closes.”

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. Newcastle United still have plenty to do in the transfer market before that deadline passes - with their main priority between now and then being what they will do with their attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool, whilst the Magpies need to add at least one striker to their squad following the departure of Callum Wilson earlier this summer. Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford striker Yoane Wissa continue to be linked with a move to Tyneside.