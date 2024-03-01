Matt Targett remains a major injury doubt for Newcastle United despite returning to training this week.

Targett hasn't been seen since suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Manchester United back in November. The left-back's injury required surgery which has sidelined him for four months in total.

Earlier this week, Howe described Targett as being on 'the tip of returning' alongside Elliot Anderson. Anderson came off the bench and scored a penalty in Newcastle's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night but Targett didn't make the trip.

And Howe suggested the player will need 'a little more time' to be back involved heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

When asked about Anderson and Targett's injuries ahead of the match against Wolves, Howe said: "Yeah they're on a similar timescale, but different injuries.

"Matty might need a little more time to be back involved with the squad just due to the fact his injury was a muscle injury. But he is back training with the group."

Targett has started just seven Premier League matches since signing for Newcastle permanently from Aston Villa for £15million in the summer of 2022. He is contracted at St James' Park until June 2026.

Dan Burn has been a regular at left-back for Newcastle over the past 18 months with Tino Livramento also slotting into the position recently. The Magpies also signed Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea in the summer but the 19-year-old, like Targett, has started just one Premier League match so far this season.

2 . Nick Pope (shoulder) Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away. Expected return: Everton (H) - 03/04 Photo Sales

3 . Callum Wilson (chest) Wilson managed to complete 90 minutes at Nottingham Forest but ended the match with his arm in a makeshift sling. It has since been revealed the striker suffered a pectoral injury in his chest and has undergone surgery. Expected return: Burnley (A) - 04/05 Photo Sales