The club today confirmed that Matt Targett had joined on a permanent deal after a successful half-season loan from Aston Villa. The deal, including the loan fee, will cost Newcastle £15million.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club," said the 26-year-old left-back. "For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners, so I'm really happy to be here."

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances. He’s a great lad, and a top professional, who undoubtedly makes us stronger, so I’m delighted he sees his future here."

Targett started every game he was eligible to play in after joining the club in January.