And Targett, signed on a half-season loan from Aston Villa, has impressed in his two appearances so far for the club, which drew 1-1 with fifth-placed West Ham United yesterday.

Newcastle could try to make Targett’s move permanent in the summer, and Howe was asked about his performances after the game at the London Stadium.

“I thought Matty was very, very good today,” said United’s head coach. “I think in the two performances he’s given, he’s been very, very confident, and slipped into the team very impressively. He used the ball well, I thought he attacked well. He put a lot of balls in the box, and just his general, all-round game, his defending was of the highest level, in my opinion.”