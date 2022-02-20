Matt Targett's playing his way to a permanent Newcastle United move

Matt Targett was the lowest-profile Newcastle United signing in the transfer window – but Eddie Howe had high hopes for the defender.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 7:00 am

And Targett, signed on a half-season loan from Aston Villa, has impressed in his two appearances so far for the club, which drew 1-1 with fifth-placed West Ham United yesterday.

Newcastle could try to make Targett’s move permanent in the summer, and Howe was asked about his performances after the game at the London Stadium.

“I thought Matty was very, very good today,” said United’s head coach. “I think in the two performances he’s given, he’s been very, very confident, and slipped into the team very impressively. He used the ball well, I thought he attacked well. He put a lot of balls in the box, and just his general, all-round game, his defending was of the highest level, in my opinion.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Target, 26, joined Villa from Southampton three years ago.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Newcastle United's Matt Targett battle for the ball.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HoweRichard MennearAston VillaWest Ham United