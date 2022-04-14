Matt Targett's view on his low-key Newcastle United move as club weighs up £15m summer transfer

Targett joined the relegation-threatened on loan from Aston Villa the same day as Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn were signed on January 31.

Guimaraes was the deal most fans had been waiting for, while the return of Burn to his boyhood club was arguably the story of the window.

Targett’s move was largely overshadowed by their arrivals, and those of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood earlier in the month, and the 26-year-old left-back has spoken about the reaction to his move to St James’s Park after playing an important role in the team’s improved run of results.

Asked if his move had the least fanfare, Targett said: “Yeah, for sure. I think so.

"I know obviously they spent a lot of money on Bruno and Chris, and Dan’s come in and been unbelievable.

"I think, for me, it was trying to prove a point, too. I want to prove that I’ve been a good signing. The most important thing is that the team’s doing better, but a long as I keep performing to a consistent level, I’ll be very happy with my time here.”

Speaking to the club’s matchday programme, Targett added: “I just get on with it.

Matt Targett joined Newcastle United on loan in January.

"I know when I’ve done well, and when I haven’t. If it goes under the radar, so be it. I don’t mind. I’m a quiet boy. I like keeping my head down, and just getting on with things.”

Targett also thanked United fans – and his new team-mates – for the support he has had since joining the club, which is 15th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Leicester City.

The Gazette revealed last month that Newcastle can make Targett’s move permanent in the summer for £15million, less his loan fee.

Targett addressed his future in an interview last month. The former England Under-21 international said: “It's just focusing here and now at the moment.