Matty Longstaff on his 'surreal', 'dream' Newcastle United Premier League debut – as youngster nets in Manchester United win
Newcastle United Matty Longstaff has described his Premier League debut as a dream come true – after the midfielder’s goalscoring heroics against Manchester United.
Handed his first top flight appearance alongside his brother Sean Longstaff in the middle, the teenager popped up with a second-half strike to claim Steve Bruce’s first win at St James’s Park.
And the 19-year-old, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never think it will happen.
“I’m over the moon, speechless.
“I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since, I was buzzing.
On the goal itself – a carbon copy of his pre-season strike at the Gallowgate end against St Etienne – Longstaff said: “It was hit and hope and rather than a placed shot but it’s in the back of the net.
“You can’t describe the feeling, running away to the fans, it was surreal.
“I thought my first half shot was in but it hit the bar. That was a bit disappointing but to get the goal front of the Gallowgate end, it’s that little bit special.”
Brother Sean Longstaff added: “I’m over the moon. I know how hard he’s worked.
“He’s been the best player in training. He was a breath of fresh air.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him. It was great. Look how lively he was, he made my job a lot easier.”