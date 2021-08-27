Matty Longstaff signs Newcastle United contract extension after making Aberdeen loan move

Matty Longstaff.

The Newcastle United midfielder, keen to play week in, week out this season, joined the Scottish Premiership club after signing a one-year extension to his contract at St James’s Park, which had been due to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking before the deal was confirmed, head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days. I think we’ve said now for a good couple of weeks it’s important for young Matty to play some football.

"He had a difficult year with one thing or another last year. It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play, it’s as simple as that.

“I certainly haven’t heard of the Championship interest. There might have been interest. Aberdeen have put their offer on the table, and it looks as if the kid’s going to accept it. The kid’s desperate to go and play football. Good luck to him.”

Aberdeen are managed by former Newcastle winger Stephen Glass.

Glass said: “For a young player, Matty’s already played in a good number of high-profile games for a top club, against some of the biggest teams in England. We believe he’s going to continue to make good progress here with us.

“We’re pleased he has chosen Aberdeen to help him further his career, particularly as he had other high-profile options in England to consider.