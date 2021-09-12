'May struggle to keep his place' - Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings from Manchester United defeat

Old Trafford was in party mood after Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting XI on his second Red Devils debut – and he duly delivered.
The Portuguese international scored twice, while further goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard cancelled out Javier Manquillo’s earlier equaliser for the Magpies.
With four Premier League games played, Steve Bruce’s side sit second bottom with just one point registered so far.
Our writer Miles Starforth was at Old Trafford and he dished out his player ratings:
