'May struggle to keep his place' - Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings from Manchester United defeat

Old Trafford was in party mood after Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting XI on his second Red Devils debut – and he duly delivered.

The Portuguese international scored twice, while further goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard cancelled out Javier Manquillo’s earlier equaliser for the Magpies.

With four Premier League games played, Steve Bruce’s side sit second bottom with just one point registered so far.

Our writer Miles Starforth was at Old Trafford and he dished out his player ratings:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Freddie Woodman - 5 Barley had a save to make before a deflected shot bounced off him and into Ronaldo's path. Man United's second goal went through his legs. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 7 Scored his first goal for the club in 85 appearances after being recalled to the starting XI, justified his recall with a strong performance Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Isaac Hayden - 5 Recalled in defence after recovering from a knee injury, had a challenging afternoon. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 4 United’s captain may struggle to keep his place after an unconvincing start to the season. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales