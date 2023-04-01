News you can trust since 1849
Meet the 31 most valuable players in the Premier League including Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham stars - gallery

Newcastle United have seen the value of their squad increase significantly since the club’s takeover in October 2021.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

Newcastle United have revealed a loss of £70.7m after tax in their financial latest financial accounts.

A club statement on Friday confirmed the loss was down to an increase in investment in the playing squad.

A statement read: “The loss has been driven mostly by investment in the playing squad, in alignment with a long-term strategic objective to improve the competitive position of the team. Improving the sporting performance of the team will, over time, improve the commercial revenues and overall financial performance, and valuation, of the group.

“The club invested heavily during the January 2022 transfer window, bringing in Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood and (on loan) Matt Targett.

"After winning 12 and drawing two of the final 18 games, the club finished in 11th place in the league with 49 points.

"The higher league position and player signings increased the wage bill considerably, increasing our staff costs to turnover ratio to 94.6% (2021: 76.2%).”

With some big signings made in recent transfer windows, and using market value estimations from Transfermarkt, we found out how many Newcastle players make the cut in the most valuable players in the Premier League. Take a look...

Estimated market value: €170m. Highest value in career: €170m.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Estimated market value: €110m. Highest value in career: €110m.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Estimated market value: €110m. Highest value in career: €110m.

3. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Estimated market value: €90m. Highest value in career: €150m.

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

