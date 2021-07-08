Meet the Manchester United star who found his love for football through Newcastle United - and Alan Shearer

The 17-year-old forward grew up in the North East and donned the colours of Hebburn Town Juniors, Wallsend Boys Club and Newcastle City Juniors before moving to Manchester at the tender age of 10.

Shoretire, a midfielder, has risen through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, where he is tipped to achieve big things in years to come.

The early signs are promising – Shoretire became the youngest ever Man United player to feature in a European fixture - playing against Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League last term.

Shola Shoretire of Manchester United was born in the North East. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And as Shoretire prepares to up his involvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad next season, he recalls the impact Newcastle and club legend Shearer had on his upbringing into football.

He told manutd.com: “I was very young when I was in Newcastle but the people that I looked up to were my favourite players, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. I think I have tried to make my game like theirs, quite technical and a good all-round player.

“But then I think, playing for Newcastle, a bit before my time, but Alan Shearer He is the legend up there in Newcastle for what he’s done for the club. Hearing his stories and the history of the club, that is what got me into playing football in Newcastle.”

Indeed, it is quite fitting that Shoretire’s Premier League debut came against the Magpies in February this year.

Shoretire replaced Marcus Rashford with two minutes remaining with Solskjaer’s side leading 3-1 at Old Trafford after of from Rashford, Dan James and Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's strike.

He said: “It was an unbelievable feeling. Sitting on the bench and just being part of the squad. Then when I was called to come onto the pitch, nothing going through my head. I didn’t know what to think.

"To get my first game against Newcastle, it meant a lot to me because of the journey I have had from Newcastle to Manchester. To be playing against them was really good.”

