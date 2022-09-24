Mehrdad Ghodoussi ‘can’t believe’ what he’s missed at Newcastle United
Mehrdad Ghodoussi missed out as Newcastle United Women claimed an impressive 9-1 victory over Lincoln City in the FA Women’s National League Cup on Saturday afternoon.
Hat-tricks from Lauren Robson and Georgia Gibson, an own goal and further strikes from substitute Lois Greenslade and Katie Barker saw the Lady Magpies run riot at the LNER Stadium.
Jess Rousseau scored Lincoln’s only goal of the game in the first half.
After officially becoming part of Newcastle United Football Club under new ownership over the summer, Newcastle Women’s side have made a positive start to their WPL Division One season with 10 points from their opening five games leaving them sitting second.
Ghodoussi and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley have been in attendance at the majority of Newcastle first-team and women’s games this season.
But on this occasion Ghodoussi couldn’t make the game as he tweeted: “Can’t believe I missed it. Well done ladies!!”