Mehrdad Ghodoussi ‘can’t believe’ what he’s missed at Newcastle United

Hat-tricks from Lauren Robson and Georgia Gibson, an own goal and further strikes from substitute Lois Greenslade and Katie Barker saw the Lady Magpies run riot at the LNER Stadium.

Jess Rousseau scored Lincoln’s only goal of the game in the first half.

After officially becoming part of Newcastle United Football Club under new ownership over the summer, Newcastle Women’s side have made a positive start to their WPL Division One season with 10 points from their opening five games leaving them sitting second.

Ghodoussi and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley have been in attendance at the majority of Newcastle first-team and women’s games this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...