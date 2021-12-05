Mehrdad Ghodoussi issues 22-word Newcastle United statement
Mehrdad Ghodoussi has dismissed a claim that Michael Emenalo has rejected an offer to become Newcastle United’s director of football.
Co-owner Ghodoussi took to Twitter after it was claimed that Emenalo chose not to take the job as the club “could not match his ambitious plans”. Emenalo, previously at Chelsea and Monaco, was reportedly the “first choice” the Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the club following October’s takeover.
However, Ghodoussi tweeted: “Contrary to a newspaper report, Michael Emenalo was never offered the job of Sporting Director or Director of Football at Newcastle United. ”
The Gazette reported yesterday that an appointment won’t necessarily come before January’s transfer window. The club’s hierarchy and football advisors, as a priority, are assessing potential targets ahead of the window.
Speaking last month, Eddie Howe, the club’s new head coach, welcomed the proposed new structure. Howe said: “It's something I know that the club is looking at and when they believe they've identified the right people, that will happen.”