Newcastle United Women’s team are set to smash their 22,134 attendance record against Morpeth Town back in May when they return to St James’s Park against Barnsley in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup second round this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Last season’s attendance set a record for a league match in women’s football across the UK last season. And the club has already confirmed that over 25,000 tickets have been sold for the cup match.

But Ghodoussi has challenged Newcastle supporters to show ‘what we’re made of’ this weekend in a push for a higher attendance.

The Magpies co-owner posted on Twitter about the match: “Let’s get this to 35,000 and show them what we’re made of…a city united #newcastle #women #nufc #WSL.”

Tickets for the match are on sale now at book.nufc.co.uk/ and are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.