Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends message to Premier League after Newcastle United goal disallowed by VAR

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has voiced his frustration following another controversial VAR call against his side.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 8:46 pm

Newcastle were held to a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon but thought they’d taken the lead when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net early in the second half.

But a VAR check ruled the goal out for an alleged foul on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita by Joe Willock. Replays showed that the Newcastle midfielder was nudged before coming into contact with the Spaniard.

United club legend Alan Shearer slammed the decision to disallow the goal as ‘pathetic’ on Twitter with Ghodoussi also appearing to reference the call, as well as several others that have gone against Newcastle so far this season.

The Magpies have had an Alexander Isak goal disallowed by VAR and three extra minutes of added time against Liverpool, penalty shouts turned down against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City and a disallowed goal at Brighton & Hove Albion so far this season.

Tagging the Premier League on Twitter following Saturday’s draw, Ghodoussi said: “Another bizarre decision, but we move on. West Ham here we come.”

Next up for The Magpies is a trip to West Ham United next Sunday (2pm kick-off).

