Mehrdad Ghodoussi sums up the feeling around Newcastle as he reacts to post-Chelsea update
Newcastle United’s impressive Premier League form continued as they made it 10 games unbeaten at secured a fifth straight win in the process against Chelsea at St James’s Park on Saturday evening.
Joe Willock’s second half strike was enough to see Newcastle secure a 1-0 win over The Blues and ensure they headed into the World Cup break sitting third in the table after 15 games. It’s also the first time The Magpies will find themselves in the top three on Christmas day since 2001.
After the win, United posted their now routine winnning team photo from the dressing room.
And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi summed things up perfectly with a simple one word message: “Special.”
That’s exactly how things feel on Tyneside at the moment. In the space of 12 months, Newcastle have gone from the foot of the Premier League table to looking like genuine Champions League qualification contenders.
Their points return of 30 after 15 games is their best at this point in a Premier League season since the 1995-96 season, when they came within touching distance of the Premier League title under Kevin Keegan.