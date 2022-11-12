Joe Willock’s second half strike was enough to see Newcastle secure a 1-0 win over The Blues and ensure they headed into the World Cup break sitting third in the table after 15 games. It’s also the first time The Magpies will find themselves in the top three on Christmas day since 2001.

After the win, United posted their now routine winnning team photo from the dressing room.

And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi summed things up perfectly with a simple one word message: “Special.”

That’s exactly how things feel on Tyneside at the moment. In the space of 12 months, Newcastle have gone from the foot of the Premier League table to looking like genuine Champions League qualification contenders.