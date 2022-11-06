Goals from Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes saw Newcastle cruise to another comprehensive Premier League win. The three points saw Eddie Howe’s side climb to third in the Premier Leauge table.

Following the win Ghodoussi tweeted: “Love these guys, hearts of lions We keep going, a game at a time.”

The co-owners’ message shares the same sentiment as Howe’s ‘game at a time’ approach to Newcastle’s season, with the side now unbeaten in nine.

But as fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben thanked the 3,200 travelling fans for their support, Ghodoussi interjected with a reference to something he witnessed at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“They are the best…especially the topless ones in the front,” he tweeted.