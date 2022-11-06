Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s cheeky 11-word Newcastle United admission after what he saw at Southampton
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi reacted to the 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes saw Newcastle cruise to another comprehensive Premier League win. The three points saw Eddie Howe’s side climb to third in the Premier Leauge table.
Following the win Ghodoussi tweeted: “Love these guys, hearts of lions We keep going, a game at a time.”
The co-owners’ message shares the same sentiment as Howe’s ‘game at a time’ approach to Newcastle’s season, with the side now unbeaten in nine.
Most Popular
But as fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben thanked the 3,200 travelling fans for their support, Ghodoussi interjected with a reference to something he witnessed at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
“They are the best…especially the topless ones in the front,” he tweeted.
During the match, a section of the Newcastle supporters were getting wet as the rain poured down in Southampton. Their response was to take their shirts off - Geordie boys taking the p*** indeed!