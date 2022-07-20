Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s eight-word Newcastle United message to Bruno Guimaraes after Austria return

Bruno Guimaraes would have been forgiven for thinking he was back in Brazil when he returned to Newcastle earlier this week.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:40 pm

Following a pre-season tour of Austria, the Newcastle United squad headed back to the North East to be met by record temperatures.

On Tuesday, there were highs of 37°C in Newcastle while in Guimaraes’ home town of Rio de Janeiro, it was a mere 28°C.

Enjoying a day off on his return to Tyneside, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post a photo of himself relaxing in his hot-tub along with his Golden Retriever, Ragnar and a hose of (presumably) cold water.

The image was captioned: “Having fun with my little boy.”

This prompted Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi to issue a tongue-in-cheek response stating: “Told you the weather is great in Newcastle.”

While this is Guimaraes’ first taste of summer in England following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January, he should be aware that it’s not always this hot!

