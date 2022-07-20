Following a pre-season tour of Austria, the Newcastle United squad headed back to the North East to be met by record temperatures.
On Tuesday, there were highs of 37°C in Newcastle while in Guimaraes’ home town of Rio de Janeiro, it was a mere 28°C.
Enjoying a day off on his return to Tyneside, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post a photo of himself relaxing in his hot-tub along with his Golden Retriever, Ragnar and a hose of (presumably) cold water.
The image was captioned: “Having fun with my little boy.”
This prompted Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi to issue a tongue-in-cheek response stating: “Told you the weather is great in Newcastle.”
While this is Guimaraes’ first taste of summer in England following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January, he should be aware that it’s not always this hot!