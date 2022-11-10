Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s four-word reaction to Newcastle United’s six World Cup call-ups

Following on from the call-ups of Bruno Guimaraes, Garang Kuol and Fabian Schar to the Brazil, Australia and Switzerland squads respectively, Thursday afternoon saw Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson named in the 26-man England squad for Qatar.

So far Newcastle have six represtentatives at this year’s World Cup, but that number could still extend further with defender Sven Botman still in contention of being named in the Netherlands squad. The 22-year-old has been named in the 39 man long list which will be trimmed to 26 and announced later this week.

Following the latest news of Newcastle’s trio of England call-ups, the first time the club have had more than one England player going to a World Cup since 1998, Ghodoussi simply tweeted: “Proud of our boys.”