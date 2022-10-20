Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s Newcastle United request is granted with Amanda Staveley ‘in charge’

The Newcastle co-owner attends the majority of the club’s matches home and away but said he left his wife Amanda Staveley ‘in charge’ for the match at St James’s Park. He tweeted before the match: “Wish I was there, do me proud lads #leftamandaincharge.”

And do Ghodoussi proud Eddie Howe’s side did as Miguel Almiron’s fine strike on the half-hour mark was enough to separate the sides in the Premier League encounter.

It was Almiron’s fifth goal of the season and Newcastle maintained their record of having the best defence in the Premier League as they kept their fifth clean sheet of the campaign so far. The three points kept United sixth in the table with 11 matches played.

Following the match, Ghodoussi reacted to the win by posting: “Love this team, definitely made me proud. #miggy.”