Goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron either side of Hwang Hee-Chan’s second half equaliser saw Newcastle pick up their first win in six Premier League matches as they moved up to fifth in the table. Before the match, Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben shared a photo of Ghodoussi and himself taking part in a pre-match ‘tradition’ at St James’ Park.

Reuben tweeted a photo of Ghodoussi having a drink before along with the caption: “Shot before game tradition still unbroken.”

And after the much-needed win, Newcastle’s official club Twitter account also continued a tradition by posting a dressing room photo celebrating the three points.

The tweet read: "We've missed these! Howay the lads!”

Ghodoussi retweeted the photo along with the quote: "The boys are back in town.”