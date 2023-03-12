News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s six-word Newcastle United reaction to Wolves win after Jamie Reuben 'update'

Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted as Newcastle United got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Mar 2023, 21:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 21:02 GMT

Goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron either side of Hwang Hee-Chan’s second half equaliser saw Newcastle pick up their first win in six Premier League matches as they moved up to fifth in the table. Before the match, Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben shared a photo of Ghodoussi and himself taking part in a pre-match ‘tradition’ at St James’ Park.

Reuben tweeted a photo of Ghodoussi having a drink before along with the caption: “Shot before game tradition still unbroken.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron responds to being left out of starting XI by E...
Most Popular

And after the much-needed win, Newcastle’s official club Twitter account also continued a tradition by posting a dressing room photo celebrating the three points.

The tweet read: "We've missed these! Howay the lads!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ghodoussi retweeted the photo along with the quote: "The boys are back in town.”

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi poses for a photo with a young fan prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi poses for a photo with a young fan prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi poses for a photo with a young fan prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
WolvesMagpies