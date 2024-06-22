Michael Olise latest as Bayern Munich swoop for Newcastle United and Man Utd target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Olise had been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer - but Bayern Munich have swooped for the Crystal Palace winger.

Newcastle United enter the summer transfer window in a relatively good position as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad. Some players will have to be sold, but there is money there to spend and not too many glaring holes in the squad that need filled this summer.

One place they will look to strengthen is in attacking areas and Olise had been identified as a potential option for the Magpies this summer. However, the Crystal Palace man will not move to St James’ Park this summer in favour of a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Bayern, under new manager Vincent Kompany, had been granted permission to speak to Olise over a move with Newcastle United and Chelsea also reportedly in talks with the player and his representatives. However, according to David Ornstein, Olise will make the switch to Germany this summer.

He posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich. #FCBayern among 3 clubs (+ Chelsea / Newcastle) to contact Crystal Palace last week & now expected to agree deal with #CPFC for 22yo winger, whose contract includes release clause’