Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace regarding winger Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a strong campaign with Palace, scoring 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances. According to The Athletic, Newcastle, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have contacted Palace this week over the possibility of signing Olise.

Manchester United and Manchester City also have an interest in the winger.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Olise has verbally agreed to join Chelsea, who came close to signing the French youth international last summer. The winger has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth around £60million which Chelsea would look to trigger.

Chelsea have already beaten Newcastle to one signing this summer with Tosin Adarabioyo set to join after his release from Fulham. A right-winger is The Magpies’ priority this summer but players would have to be sold first in order to fund a deal.

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen has also attracted interest from The Magpies but is likely to be too expensive.

Newcastle are set to take a closer look at 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh following his successful loan spell at Feyenoord. The winger scored 11 goals for the Rotterdam club and is rated at £40million by Newcastle as they prepare to decide on his future this summer.

Newcastle will listen to offers for current right-winger Miguel Almiron this summer. The Paraguayan has received interest from the Saudi Pro League but remains happy on Tyneside.