Michael Owen makes uninspiring Newcastle United and Manchester United claim
Newcastle United villain Michael Owen has predicted the outcome of the Magpies’ Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.
Owen, who appeared very critical of his former employers in his new book Reboot, is predicting an edgy affair on Tyneside.
Steve Bruce’s side are yet to win at home this season - finding the net just once at St James’s Park - while the Red Devils haven’t won on the road in 10 matches.
All in all, it provides a golden opportunity for either side to claim a vital three points, however Owen, speaking to Bet Victor, is sitting on the fence.
Indeed, Owen did provide the Magpies with a somewhat rare compliment, calling Newcastle and Man United, who he joined in 2009, "famous clubs".
Owen said: "Newcastle failed to have a shot on target in their 5-0 drubbing at the King Power on Sunday although they did play much of the game with 10-men following the red card given to Isaac Hayden.
"The Magpies are struggling to create opportunities, but I think they will get a draw against Manchester United in what promises to be a nervous, edgy St James’ Park on Sunday.
"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did get a draw at home to Arsenal earlier in the week and there was no lack of effort from the hosts, but they lack the quality that you associate with the club and these are worrying times, arguably, for both these famous clubs."