Miguel Almiron believes the pressure is all on Norwich City at Carrow Road as Newcastle United eye three Premier League points
Miguel Almiron believes the pressure is on Norwich City to produce a Premier League result, despite Newcastle United’s opening weekend loss to Arsenal.
Both sides started off their 2019/20 campaign’s with defeat last weekend – with United beaten 1-0 by Arsenal, and the Canaries humbled 4-1 by last season’s champions of Europe Liverpool.
But frontman Almiron, who was the pick of the United bunch at St James’s Park, thinks home advantage could go against today’s hosts.
“They maybe have a bit of pressure to do well,” Almiron told the club’s official website.
“But we put that on ourselves because we want to do well.
"I think it [the Liverpool loss] will act as an extra bit of motivation for them, the fact they will feel they have to play well in front of their own fans with it being the first game.
“But we’ve been working really hard, and we need to win to get what we deserve. We’ve been working really well this week – that’s what we’ve been doing up to now – and I think we’ll be in a great position to turn that situation around come the weekend.”
Almiron added: “I think we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and do what we know we can do, like every game – we always go into every game wanting to win. We go in with a positive attitude when we go out on the field. I don’t think the previous results will have too much of an interest – we know that every game is tough in this league.”
Head coach Steve Bruce believes United aren’t quite getting best out of Almiron at present.
He said: “The big thing with Almiron is we’ve got to get him higher up the pitch. He’s doing a lot of his best work too deep – we’re trying this week to get him further up the pitch.”