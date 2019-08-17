Both sides started off their 2019/20 campaign’s with defeat last weekend – with United beaten 1-0 by Arsenal, and the Canaries humbled 4-1 by last season’s champions of Europe Liverpool.

But frontman Almiron, who was the pick of the United bunch at St James’s Park, thinks home advantage could go against today’s hosts.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“They maybe have a bit of pressure to do well,” Almiron told the club’s official website.

“But we put that on ourselves because we want to do well.

"I think it [the Liverpool loss] will act as an extra bit of motivation for them, the fact they will feel they have to play well in front of their own fans with it being the first game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we’ve been working really hard, and we need to win to get what we deserve. We’ve been working really well this week – that’s what we’ve been doing up to now – and I think we’ll be in a great position to turn that situation around come the weekend.”

Almiron added: “I think we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and do what we know we can do, like every game – we always go into every game wanting to win. We go in with a positive attitude when we go out on the field. I don’t think the previous results will have too much of an interest – we know that every game is tough in this league.”

Head coach Steve Bruce believes United aren’t quite getting best out of Almiron at present.