Miguel Almiron cleared to play for Newcastle United against Manchester United following Paraguay talks

The midfielder was set to miss the Premier League game after Newcastle United refused to release him for international duty.

Paraguay complained to FIFA following the decision, which was made as Almiron would have had to quarantine for 10 days on his return to England due to the Government’s Covid-19 rules.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s a difficult one for the players, very, very difficult, because all they want to do is play football. The ultimate is to play for your country, and I can understand that, and, of course, play on a Saturday. They’ve been drawn into a very difficult situation. However, a bit of common sense has prevailed, and he’s available, so we’re extremely pleased that he’s available for selection.”

A number of other Premier League players, including Fred at Man United, were also prevented from linking up with their respective countries due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.

Asked to expand on the process which has led to Almiron being cleared to play, Bruce said: “I can’t, really, because it’s going on behind the scenes constantly.

"What I can say on behalf of Miggy is that he’s available. We’ve had confirmation of that. We’re obviously pleased. I think there’s still live debates going on as we speak, but, as far as we’re concerned, we’re quite happy with Miggy being available.”

Meanwhile, Bruce will be without striker Callum Wilson (thigh) and winger Ryan Fraser (ankle) for the Man United game.

Miguel Almiron.

