The Paraguayan international, signed from MLS outfit Atlanta United in the January transfer window, has been used as a foil for Brazilian new boy Joelinton in a 3-5-2 by Bruce since his arrival.

And while it’s new to the pacey South American, he’s enjoying every minute of life at Newcastle – on and off the field.

“I think this position the manager is asking me to play now is a position I feel very, very comfortable in – I like playing there,” he told the club website.

“Gradually we are trying to build up an understanding between Joe and myself – he’s a great player. I think that understanding will come on the field.

“Off the field, personally I’m feeling good as well in terms of how I’ve settled since I first got here, so hopefully that will help on the field.

“I think it’s really important, a player’s family life. When you feel comfortable, happy and relaxed and things are going well off the field, I think you feel the benefits of that on it. It helps you to perform at 100 per cent.

“I’m very happy in the city, with the people and how I’m treated by the fans, and hopefully that reflects on the field. I want to pay back all those kind thoughts and good wishes I receive all the time from the fans by performing.”

Despite coming to the UK with plenty of success under his belt in the US, Almiron admits his prowess in front of goal is not his strongest suit.

“I’m quite relaxed about it,” he said of his goal drought.

“The main thing is that I’m performing well and providing opportunities for other players, and I’m bringing things to the side other than just goals.