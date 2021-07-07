Miguel Almiron issues injury update ahead of Newcastle United return

Miguel Almiron has given an injury update ahead of his return to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:18 pm
Miguel Almiron leaves the field in tears after suffering an injury.

The Paraguay internaitonal missed Chile’s Copa America quarter-final against Peru with a hamstring problem.

Almiron, speaking to ABC Cardinal in Paraguay, has revealed that he only suffered a “minor” injury in his country’s final group game.

The midfielder expects to return to Newcastle for pre-season training in three weeks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Almiron also said he was “fine, comfortable” at United amid speculation about his future.