Miguel Almiron issues injury update ahead of Newcastle United return
Miguel Almiron has given an injury update ahead of his return to Newcastle United.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:18 pm
The Paraguay internaitonal missed Chile’s Copa America quarter-final against Peru with a hamstring problem.
Almiron, speaking to ABC Cardinal in Paraguay, has revealed that he only suffered a “minor” injury in his country’s final group game.
The midfielder expects to return to Newcastle for pre-season training in three weeks ahead of the new Premier League season.
Almiron also said he was “fine, comfortable” at United amid speculation about his future.