Miguel Almiron leaves the field in tears after suffering an injury.

The Paraguay internaitonal missed Chile’s Copa America quarter-final against Peru with a hamstring problem.

Almiron, speaking to ABC Cardinal in Paraguay, has revealed that he only suffered a “minor” injury in his country’s final group game.

The midfielder expects to return to Newcastle for pre-season training in three weeks ahead of the new Premier League season.