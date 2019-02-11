Miguel Almiron named on Newcastle United's bench as Sean Longstaff keeps his place

Miguel Almiron has been named on Newcastle United's bench at Molienux.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight (8pm kick-off) in a televised game.

And midfielder Almiron, signed from Atlanta United on transfer deadline day last month, is set for his debut.

Benitez, United's manager, has named an unchanged starting XI for the game.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, makes an eighth successive start despite the return to fitness of Mohamed Diame, who is on the bench with Almiron.

Paul Dummett, Antonio Barreca, Ki Sung-yueng and Yoshinori Muto didn't make the bench.

Molineux.

Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Fernandez, Diame, Kenedy, Almiron, Joselu.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Patricio; Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny; Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Jimenez, Jota. Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Giibs-White, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore.