A return to the MLS for Miguel Almiron is off the cards after Newcastle United reached a verbal agreement with Charlotte FC.

The Magpies had agreed to sell Almiron to Charlotte FC in the United States but the deal fell through due to the wage demands of the player and his agent. According to The Athletic, Charlotte responded to the player’s demands by lowering their offer to Newcastle to £7million, which was rejected by the club.

Newcastle are open to selling Almiron this summer and will listen to offers in excess of £15million for the Paraguayan. But a return to the MLS is no longer an option this summer with the transfer window now closed for United States clubs as of Wednesday, August 14.

Almiron spent three years at Atlanta United, winning the MLS Cup in 2018 before joining Newcastle for a reported £21million the following year. The 30-year-old has made over 200 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 30 goals.

But with the club open to selling players to raise funds to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Almiron is one of those whose sale would be considered.

Atlanta have a sell-on clause should Newcastle sell Almiron, who has also been subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League. Back in January, there was an agreement in place for the winger to make the switch to Saudi Arabia but the player opted to remain on Tyneside.

Almiron still has two years left on his contract at St James’ Park and is understood to be happy and settled at the club. Although Newcastle would listen to offers for the winger, Eddie Howe is understood to be happy to have him part of his squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Speaking about Almiron last month, Howe said: “Miggy has been unbelievable for Newcastle, long before I came and also since I've been here.

“I love him and we love working with him and he's come back with a smile on his face so I'm looking forward to working with him again.”