Miguel Almiron shines as Newcastle United start pre-season preparations with comfortable victory over Gateshead

Goals from Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and a brace from Miguel Almiron secured Newcastle the victory on Saturday.

Eddie Howe made ten changes at half-time with only defender Kell Watts featuring for the full 90 minutes.

The only new signing to feature for the Magpies was Matt Targett who played in the second-half of the clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron bagged a brace as Eddie Howe's side defeated Gateshead in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nick Pope and Sven Botman watched from the sidelines alongside Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Chris Wood who had all been granted extended breaks following their international commitments earlier this summer.

Elliot Anderson started the clash and set up Ritchie for the first goal as he fired past loanee Dan Langley in the Gateshead goal.

Joelinton converted a penalty just moments into the second-half to double the lead following a foul on Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff had the opportunity to score from the spot as well, but he missed the target with his effort.

Almiron netted his first ten minutes from time, before making it two for him and four for Newcastle moments later.

Longstaff, who played alongside brother Matty in the second-half, rounded off the scoring for Howe’s side.

Newcastle United team (first-half): Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Kell Watts, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United team (second half): Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy