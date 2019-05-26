Mike Ashley agrees to SELL Newcastle United in £350million deal - reports

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has reportedly agreed to sell the club
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has reportedly agreed to sell the club

Mike Ashley has agreed to SELL Newcastle United to Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, according to reports.

The Sun claims contracts have been signed and submitted to the Premier League in a £350million takeover which will end Ashley's nightmare 12 years on Tyneside.

Shaikh Khaled is cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour and has made his billions through Bin Zayed Group - a leading group of businesses with diverse interests in the local and international markets.

It is further claimed the 61-year-old is keen for Rafa Benitez to remain as manager and wants to provide the much-desired funds in order to bolster the Spaniard's squad this summer.

He previously failed in a £2billion bid to buy Liverpool and is a senior member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, whose estimated worth is £130bn.

Newcastle have declined to comment on whether the reports are true.