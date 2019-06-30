Mike Ashley 'blames Bin Zayed Group' for Rafa Benitez's exit at Newcastle United
Mike Ashley has blamed the Bin Zayed Group for Rafa Benitez’s departure at Newcastle United, according to a report.
Benitez’s three-year association with the club will formally end today when his contract expires. The 59-year-old, unhappy with the offer made by Ashley, had refused to sign a one-year deal.
United announced on Monday that it had “not been possible” to reach an agreement over a new deal with Benitez. That prompted an angry backlash from fans, who had been desperate for Benitez to stay at St James's Park.
MirrorFootball today claimed that Ashley, the club’s owner, ended contract talks with Benitez following discussions with would-be buyer Sheikh Khaled, who, it’s reported, didn’t want Benitez as manager.
Managing director Lee Charnley, however, must now appoint a manager who could yet be sacked by any new owner. Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is the favourite for the post with bookmakers.