Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Owner Mike Ashley agreed a £300million sale to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Premier League didn’t make a timely decision on the deal, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew their support.

Ashley is trying to resurrect that sale through legal action – an arbitration hearing is set to be held this month, and there’s also a separate Competition Arbitration Tribuanl case – but a report in The Athletic claims that American investor John Texor put a deposit for a takeover in an escrow account earlier this year.