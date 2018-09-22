Mike Ashley makes surprise appearance at Selhurst Park as Newcastle fans chant for him to go

Mike Ashley has made a surprise appearance at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United's owner is at the stadium to watch Newcastle United's Premier League game against Crystal Palace, which ended 0-0.

Ashley was photographed in the directors' box sitting alongside managing director Lee Charnley and associates Justin Barnes and Keith Bishop.

Newcastle's 2,900-strong away following chanted against the billionaire, who put the club up for sale 11 months ago.

United's fans chanted "get out of our club" as Ashley watched the game from the other side of the pitch. A sportsredirect.com banner was also briefly held up.

Ashley had last attended a game in May last year.

And his appearance at Selhurst Park comes as Kevin Keegan's forthcoming autobiography is serialised in a national newspaper.