Mike Ashley meets Steve Bruce during training ground visit at Newcastle United
Mike Ashley today visited Newcastle United’s training ground.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 15:28
The club’s owner arrived by helicopter this afternoon and spent time with new head coach Steve Bruce and his players.
Ashley met new club-record signing Joelinton, who will face the media at 4pm with Bruce.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The billionaire – who put the club up for sale in late 2017 – appointed Bruce earlier this month.
Bruce will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday when Newcastle take on Preston North End at Deepdale.