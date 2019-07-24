Mike Ashley meets Steve Bruce during training ground visit at Newcastle United

Mike Ashley today visited Newcastle United’s training ground.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 15:28
Steve Bruce.

The club’s owner arrived by helicopter this afternoon and spent time with new head coach Steve Bruce and his players.

Ashley met new club-record signing Joelinton, who will face the media at 4pm with Bruce.

The billionaire – who put the club up for sale in late 2017 – appointed Bruce earlier this month.

Bruce will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday when Newcastle take on Preston North End at Deepdale.