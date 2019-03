Mike Ashley is "no longer looking to sell" Newcastle United, according to a report.

Ashley put the club up for sale 17 months ago, and the move brought a number of would-be buyers, including Amanda Staveley and Peter Kenyon, to the table.

Lee Charnley.

However, no bidder was able to table a suitable offer to Ashley, who has been looking for around £300million.

And The Sunday Times claim that Ashley has become "deeply frustrated" at the process.

Fans, angered by two relegations and years of under-investment, had hoped for a quick sale when the billionaire originally announced his intention to sell the club.

However, the sale process went nowhere fast, and Ashley broke off talks with Dubai-based financier Staveley 13 months ago.

Fans protest against Mike Ashley.

Kenyon, meanwhile, unsuccessfully attempted to put together a bid more recently.

It is not clear whether Ashley will make a formal statement on his intentions for the club.