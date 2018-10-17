Former Newcastle United pair Derek Llambias and Graham Carr are said to be a part of a potential takeover at Scottish Championship side Morton.

The report comes from the Daily Record, with Llambias and Carr joining forces with the Easdale brothers James and Sandy as they close in on a move to Scotland.

Mike Ashley's ex-Newcastle United associates linked with Scottish takeover bid

Llambias, managing director at Newcast;e between 2008 and 2013, and Carr, who left his role as chief scout after seven years on Tyneside last year, have identified as close associates to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Both figures served a rocky time at St James's Park with Toon fans forever voicing their discontent with Ashley's ownership and the conduct of his boardroom staff, while Carr oversaw the majority of the club's player signings - some of which turned out better than others.

It is believed Llambias, Carr and Sandy Easdale have held discussion with Morton over the last few days after the trio were given a tour of the Cappielow stadium before meeting chief executive Warren Hawke and manager Jonatan Johansson.

After leaving Newcastle, Llambias continued to work closely with Ashley when he was asked to become chief executive at Rangers before being removed by the Ibrox club following Dave King's full takeover.

Carr joined League Two side Northampton Town soon after his Magpies departure and has since acted as an associate director.

With the help of Ashley's allies, the Easdales brothers are said to be emerging as the front runners with Jack Irvine, a family spokesman, revealing the trio's plans for "serious investment".

“Yes, they got the grand tour and met the CEO and manager," said Irvine.

"And yes, Carr, Llambias and the Easdales are close to Ashley.

“They believe Morton has potential with serious investment. It would not be sold for £1.”

The move comes as Morton chairman Crawford Rae is thought to be considering selling the family stake after the death of his dad Douglas, who stepped in to save Ton from financial trouble in 2001.