Mike Ashley tables 'compromise' contract offer to Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley at Wembley.
Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley at Wembley.

Rafa Benitez has six weeks to decide on his Newcastle United future, according to a report.

Benitez is out of contract at St James's Park in the summer.

United's manager has been involved in a stand-off with club owner Mike Ashley over his contract for the past 13 months.

And Ashley, reports The Mirror, is now offering is offering "a compromise three-year contract complete with lucrative bonuses and a promise of more signings in the summer" following the arrivals of Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca last week.

Almiron was signed from Atlanta United in a club-record deal which could cost the club up to £21million, while Barreca joined on loan from Monaco.

Benitez was coy about his future when asked about a new deal ahead of yesterday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez.

A late goal from Heung-Min Son condemned Newcastle to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.