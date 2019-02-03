Mike Ashley tables 'compromise' contract offer to Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has six weeks to decide on his Newcastle United future, according to a report.

Benitez is out of contract at St James's Park in the summer.

United's manager has been involved in a stand-off with club owner Mike Ashley over his contract for the past 13 months.

And Ashley, reports The Mirror, is now offering is offering "a compromise three-year contract complete with lucrative bonuses and a promise of more signings in the summer" following the arrivals of Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca last week.

Almiron was signed from Atlanta United in a club-record deal which could cost the club up to £21million, while Barreca joined on loan from Monaco.

Benitez was coy about his future when asked about a new deal ahead of yesterday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

A late goal from Heung-Min Son condemned Newcastle to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.