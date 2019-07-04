Mike Ashley yet to receive formal bid from Bin Zayed group, Rafa Benitez linked with THREE Newcastle United stars & Ayoze Perez speaks out on move - Round-up
Much-maligned Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is yet to receive a formal bid for the Magpies from the Bin Zayed group, according to local reports.
Representatives of Sheikh Khaled have previously stated that they had “agreed terms” with Ashley after national reports suggested the Magpies owner had sanctioned a £350m sale.
Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been linked with three of his former players after taking a job with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, where he will be earning a reported £12m a year.
The linked players include 25-year-old winger Miguel Almiron who has already been mentioned with a £35m move to Spanish giants. Real Madrid.
Yoshinori Muto and Christan Atsu are the other two Newcastle United names being linked with a Benitez reunion.
Ayoze Perez has completed a move to Premier League rivals Leicester City - the player following fellow Spaniard and manager Benitez through the St. James’s Park exit door.
And Perez, who cost Brendan Rodgers £30m, appeared to have a dig at his former employers in a statement released shortly after joining the Foxes.
“I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started,” said Perez.
“The Club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here,” he added.