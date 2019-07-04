Mike Ashley yet to receive formal bid from Bin Zayed group, Rafa Benitez linked with THREE Newcastle United stars & Ayoze Perez speaks out on move - Round-up

Much-maligned Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is yet to receive a formal bid for the Magpies from the Bin Zayed group, according to local reports.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 17:27
Mike Ashley has yet to receive a formal bid from the Bin Zayed group.

Representatives of Sheikh Khaled have previously stated that they had “agreed terms” with Ashley after national reports suggested the Magpies owner had sanctioned a £350m sale.

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been linked with three of his former players after taking a job with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, where he will be earning a reported £12m a year.

The linked players include 25-year-old winger Miguel Almiron who has already been mentioned with a £35m move to Spanish giants. Real Madrid.

Yoshinori Muto and Christan Atsu are the other two Newcastle United names being linked with a Benitez reunion.

Ayoze Perez has completed a move to Premier League rivals Leicester City - the player following fellow Spaniard and manager Benitez through the St. James’s Park exit door.

And Perez, who cost Brendan Rodgers £30m, appeared to have a dig at his former employers in a statement released shortly after joining the Foxes.

“I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started,” said Perez.

“The Club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here,” he added.