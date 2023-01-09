Munoz was the final signing of the Mike Ashley era at Newcastle as he joined on loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna with an option to make the deal permanent in January 2023. But with the 20-year-old hit by various injuries during his time on Tyneside and failing to make a competitive first-team appearance, The Magpies decided not to extend his stay.

Limited impact at Newcastle United

Munoz made one first team friendly appearance last summer as he came off the bench for Callum Wilson in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. But he struggled to maintain a place in Newcastle’s Under-21s side.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is substituted for Santiago Munoz during the pre season friendly match between Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park on July 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Munoz made just two starts for Newcastle’s second string side this season and was limited to just 13 appearances for the Young Magpies in total since arriving in August 2021.

Hopeful of permanent deal at Newcastle

Last season, Munoz told The Gazette about his ambitions to make his loan deal permanent at Newcastle.

“I am on loan and hopefully it becomes permanent,” he said last March. “I am enjoying every minute, the fans who come to the club, everything – I am so happy to be here."

Harsh reality with future uncertain

Now Munoz has returned to Mexico, his future at Santos Laguna is uncertain. Technical director Eduardo Fentanes said (translated from Spanish) following the youngster’s return from Newcastle: "Santiago has to do his medical exams, pass them, and once that happens, you have to see him again, see how he is.”