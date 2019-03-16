'Mike Dean can't stop the Rafa train!': Newcastle United fans slam referee after Bournemouth display

Newcastle United fans were delighted with a point at Bournemouth - but far from pleased with the performance of Mike Dean.

The Magpies levelled late on at the Vitality Stadium through Matt Ritchie as Rafa Benitez's side continued their fine form of recent weeks.

But fans were left feeling aggrieved by the performance of Dean, who awarded a questionable penalty while denying Newcastle some opportunities of their own.

Here's what supporters were saying on social media:

@agbnufc said: "Considering Mike Dean tried his best to give them the win This is an incredible point, 11 vs 12"

@RoyalRondonV3 added: "Yeah we were robbed but I’ll take a point, however we really need to stop turning up for 45 minutes and then collapsing in the other"

@RaviBassiUK posted: "Well done lads, you all truly showed great spirit and the willing to fight."

@MJG_19 joked: "Not even Mike Dean can stop the Rafa train"

@davidcresswell88 commented: "Clear miss on the back pass to Boruc. It was definitely a pass. Mepham was passing it for him to clear it off the line since Mepham was in an awkward position defending the cross. Well done, Magpies"

@jayledger tweeted: "I love this club, I love this group of players, I love Rafa, I love magic, And finally I have a team that works for one another"

@towlawstev said: "Ashley now has the chance to either build something good at #nufc or sell the club as a premier league team because of the never say die attitude Rafa has installed in this team. Over to you but make the correct choice for once. You won't get a better chance."

@NUFCJS added: "Thought we missed Schär massively at the back, his runs through the middle and passing range is huge to unlocking the opposition!"

@abiosbornex commented: "So good to see the lads not giving up! What a goal from Ritchie to level things up! worth the long trip from Newcastle to see that"