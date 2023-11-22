Mikel Arteta: The Arsenal boss has been charged by the Football Association following comments made after the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mikel Arteta has delayed responding to the Football Association after being charged with misconduct following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

The FA have granted the Spaniard an extension with the original deadline for the response to his breach of FA Rule E3.1 now passed. Arteta has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arsenal boss could be facing a touchline ban after labelling the decision to award Anthony Gordon's winner at St James' Park as 'an absolute disgrace'.

Arteta said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal."

The goal was subject to three separate VAR checks that couldn't conclusively overturn the on-field decision by referee Stuart Attwell to award the goal.

Following Arteta's comments, an FA statement read: "Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.

"Mikel Arteta has until Tuesday, 21 November to provide a response to this charge."

Now November 21 has passed, the FA are still waiting on a response from the Arsenal boss.

After Arteta's comments, Arsenal released an official statement 'wholeheartedly' supporting the head coach's comments and deeming the officiating 'unacceptable'.