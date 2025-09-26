Newcastle United v Arsenal: Injury news from Mikel Arteta as Martin Odegaard a doubt to feature at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta will be without a number of key players for his side’s clash against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Gunners head to the north east sat second in the Premier League table but could find themselves eight points behind Liverpool by the time they kick-off at St James’ Park at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Fireworks are expected between two sides that love the physical battle with this fixture having its fair share of controversial moments over the years. This weekend’s game should be no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for the hosts would put them just a point behind the Gunners by close of play on Sunday and give them great momentum heading into matches against Union Saint-Gilloise and Nottingham Forest next week. Arteta, meanwhile, will be desperate to see his side avoid a fourth-straight defeat at St James’ Park, however, he will be forced to do that without a number of important players.

Mikel Arteta drops major Arsenal injury update v Newcastle United

Summer signing Noni Madueke will miss out on Sunday after suffering a knee injury during their draw against Manchester City last weekend. The former Chelsea man was forced off the pitch at half-time and replaced by Bukayo Saka.

Madueke then missed their win over Port Vale in midweek and has joined Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz as long-term absentees. Jesus remains sidelined after suffering an ACL injury in January, whilst Havertz, a man who has been involved in a number of feisty moments during matches with Newcastle United in recent seasons, faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the calendar year.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, is not a certainty to be named on Arteta’s teamsheet this weekend. The Gunners captain has struggled with injury over the last few weeks and his manager has not revealed whether he will be available for selection this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Tyneside, Arteta provided an update on the injuries affecting his first-team squad and his captain, stating: “Martin will be training with us the next two days, so hopefully he will be fit.”

On Saka, a man who returned to action off the bench last weekend after an injury lay-off, Arteta added: “Nothing to report there, he played the game [v Port Vale] as anticipated.”

New signing Piero Hincapie is also expected to miss out on Sunday. Hincapie joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen during the final hours of the summer transfer window but is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Arteta, meanwhile, is aiming to avoid a fourth-straight defeat at St James’ Park on Sunday. The Gunners were beaten twice last season on Tyneside in both league and cup action and Arteta is prepared for the challenge of facing Eddie Howe’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always praise the work that Eddie has done,” Arteta added. “What atmosphere they create as well.

“We know we're going to have to be much more efficient if we're going to win there.”