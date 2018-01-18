Mikel Merino 'feeling the love' at Newcastle

Mikel Merino told schoolchildren in Northumberland about his life as a footballer today.

Merino visited Choppington Primary School for the Super Movers campaign, a Premier League and BBC initiative aimed at inspiring children to be more active during the school day.

The event was supported by the Newcastle United Foundation.

Merino, signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer, took part in a question and answer session and also danced with pupils, who were taking part in a live nationwide lesson.

The midfielder said: "I had fun. It's always really funny to dance with these kids. I think it's a great idea for the kids to be active and fit.

"I think it's a really good thing for them because they can study and at the same time have fun."

Mikel Merino (Pic: Premier League/Ian Horrocks)

Merino – who hopes to face Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Eithad Stadium on Saturday – was asked about his move to Tyneside.

The 21-year-old said: "It's never easy to go from your home, your family, and go to another country, but it was a little bit easier coming here because of the city, the club, the people and the fans have welcomed me.

"It's been a really great time so far. I feel the love of everybody."

Click on the video above to watch Mikel Merino speak to Choppington Primary School pupils watching the Super Movers live lesson